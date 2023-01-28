Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Short Interest Update

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the December 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of RPHM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 37,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,880. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.