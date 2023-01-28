Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Short Interest Update

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the December 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RPHM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 37,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,880. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

