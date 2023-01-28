Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN) Trading Up 7%

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN – Get Rating) was up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 70,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 103,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.80 million and a P/E ratio of -17.43.

Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.

