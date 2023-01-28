Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS opened at $226.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $147.80 and a 1 year high of $231.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

