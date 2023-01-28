Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 223,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Global Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Reliance Global Group by 179.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 156,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Reliance Global Group Stock Performance

RELI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,183. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. Reliance Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.