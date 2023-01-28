Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY) Short Interest Update

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Relativity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RACY remained flat at $12.28 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. Relativity Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $35.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relativity Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Relativity Acquisition by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Relativity Acquisition Company Profile

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

