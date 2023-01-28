Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Regional Health Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

RHE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 20,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,001. The company has a market cap of $5.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.02. Regional Health Properties has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:RHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.