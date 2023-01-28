ReddCoin Trading Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 53.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $5,184.75 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00387220 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017203 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004400 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.