Raymond James Increases Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target to C$222.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TFPM opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,633,693,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,183,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,426,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,136,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $3,046,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.