Raymond James Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$115.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CP. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a C$79.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$106.46.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

CP stock opened at C$103.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$95.91 billion and a PE ratio of 32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$105.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$101.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$86.12 and a 12-month high of C$111.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Railway

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total value of C$175,307.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,851,721.73. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total transaction of C$175,307.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,851,721.73. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. Insiders sold a total of 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,825 over the last three months.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.