RAMP Price Tops $0.0912 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and $33,757.90 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

