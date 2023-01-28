Radix Price Tops $0.0452 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $226.54 million and $432,509.60 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,011,406,457 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

