Radio Caca Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.67 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $72.84 million and $7.67 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.64 or 0.01341535 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007603 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00044771 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015607 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.87 or 0.01625089 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

