Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Critical Comparison

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) and PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Qumu and PowerSchool, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 1 0 0 2.00 PowerSchool 0 1 8 0 2.89

Qumu presently has a consensus target price of $0.90, suggesting a potential upside of 0.95%. PowerSchool has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.21%. Given PowerSchool’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than Qumu.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -58.17% -172.41% -44.17% PowerSchool -5.12% 5.79% 2.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qumu and PowerSchool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Qumu and PowerSchool’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $24.02 million 0.67 -$16.36 million ($0.70) -1.27 PowerSchool $558.60 million 8.23 -$33.77 million ($0.21) -109.81

Qumu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerSchool. PowerSchool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qumu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of PowerSchool shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of PowerSchool shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Qumu has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerSchool has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PowerSchool beats Qumu on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Pearson Education Limited.

