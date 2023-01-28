Quantum Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,603.01 and $181,042.14 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00049451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00215330 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,315.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.