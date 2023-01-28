Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,597.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone Stock Performance

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,369.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,439.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,315.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

