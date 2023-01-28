Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 2,515 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,765,000 after purchasing an additional 760,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,688,000 after acquiring an additional 648,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 599,937 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $16,219,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,636,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WWE. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $93.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.13.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.73 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

