Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 403,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $161.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

