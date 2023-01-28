Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 585.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,077 shares of company stock worth $1,962,250. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

NYSE WH opened at $76.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

