Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,027 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 23,897 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,282 shares of the airline’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 366,308 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 57,147 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

