Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85,334 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 426,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Nordstrom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JWN opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.