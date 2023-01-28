Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,974 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 71.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 72.18%. The business had revenue of $296.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Further Reading

