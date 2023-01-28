Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,802 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $172.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.43. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.