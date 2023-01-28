Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.19

Shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $4.80. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 55,271 shares trading hands.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 million, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of -0.58.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 million.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.