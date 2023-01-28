Pundi X (New) Price Reaches $0.45 (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $116.32 million and $14.46 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.45843022 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $61,294,440.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

