Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.39

Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $4.62. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 144,087 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $193.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 84.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $43,885.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares in the company, valued at $419,784.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $113,867.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,644,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $43,885.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,784.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,034 shares of company stock worth $176,343. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 73,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 651.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 162,531 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

