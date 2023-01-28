PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

Vertical Research downgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.63.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of PUBM opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.81. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.88 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $967,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,801 shares in the company, valued at $383,910.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,557 shares of company stock worth $2,264,825 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Graham Holdings Co increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 27.0% in the third quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $21,971,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.