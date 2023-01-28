PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of PUBM opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.81. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.88 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $967,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,801 shares in the company, valued at $383,910.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,557 shares of company stock worth $2,264,825 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Graham Holdings Co increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 27.0% in the third quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $21,971,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

