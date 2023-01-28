PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in January

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of PTAIY opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. PT Astra International Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
