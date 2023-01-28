PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in January

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PTAIY opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. PT Astra International Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

