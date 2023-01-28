Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Provident Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Provident Financial stock remained flat at $1.98 during midday trading on Friday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

