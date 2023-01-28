Proton (XPR) Trading Up 4% This Week

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 4% against the dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $29.53 million and $1.32 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00399027 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,434.21 or 0.28008767 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00587799 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,032,175,931 coins and its circulating supply is 13,968,588,134 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

