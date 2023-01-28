ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Trading Down 2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 39,190,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,251,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $686,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.