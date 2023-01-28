ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of South Jersey Industries worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,769,000 after acquiring an additional 592,162 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after acquiring an additional 513,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 82,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,042,000 after purchasing an additional 78,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $608.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

