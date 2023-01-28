ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,599 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in CME Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,054,000. Summit X LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $175.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.73.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

