ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 25,951 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,107,000 after buying an additional 268,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,505,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,360,000 after buying an additional 136,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $66.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.59.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

