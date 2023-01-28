ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 219,929 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,618,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219,929 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $228,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.61 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $73.95 and a 52-week high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $476.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.