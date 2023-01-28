ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Progressive by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Progressive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,444,000 after buying an additional 372,602 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,967,000 after buying an additional 540,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR stock opened at $135.07 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $136.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

