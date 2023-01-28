ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SouthState worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Strs Ohio grew its position in SouthState by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SouthState by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 11.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the second quarter worth about $477,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SSB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

SSB stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.85.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $323,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $323,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,557. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

