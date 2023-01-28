ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 102,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 90.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 69.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 854,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 177,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.13.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

