ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ICE opened at $107.94 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

