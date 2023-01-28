ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 889,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,964,000 after buying an additional 196,081 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,596,000 after purchasing an additional 512,496 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $117.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

