Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Tops $94.90 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $94.90 million and $414,128.71 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.93 or 0.00021375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

