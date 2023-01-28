Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,579 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 894,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter valued at $10,864,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 54.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also

