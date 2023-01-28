Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,166,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,163,000 after purchasing an additional 409,391 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

BSX opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

