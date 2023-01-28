Profund Advisors LLC Sells 11,722 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,873 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,722 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in NOV by 15.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 180.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 31,201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 17.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,497,649 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after buying an additional 227,263 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Redburn Partners reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

NOV Trading Down 3.4 %

In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOV opened at $23.95 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.60 and a beta of 1.84.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

See Also

