Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,742,000 after buying an additional 527,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,147,000 after purchasing an additional 224,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 334,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,580,000 after acquiring an additional 215,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $299.32 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.32.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

