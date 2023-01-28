Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,148,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,145,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,569,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IONS stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 8,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $328,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,977 shares of company stock worth $1,622,348. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading

