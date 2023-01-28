Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $45.66 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

