Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $152.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

