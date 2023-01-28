Profund Advisors LLC Buys 6,187 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Snap by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Snap by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $41.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

