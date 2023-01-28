Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

