Private Portfolio Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

